(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates has dropped almost all coronavirus restrictions, two-and-a-half years after the pandemic began, as cases continued to drop in the Gulf country.

Masks will be optional in most public spaces, including places of worship, from Monday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said. They will still be mandatory in health facilities and centers for people with disabilities.

Residents will no longer need a “green pass” system on the government’s health app to enter public facilities. Use of the app -- which has a color-coded system to indicate vaccination and test status -- will be limited to proof of vaccination and test results when needed.

The UAE, which includes the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has reported about 300 cases a day on average for the past few months. The country had one of the world’s fastest vaccination programs and lowest mortality rates.

Throughout the pandemic, the UAE largely stayed away from the full-scale lockdowns seen around the world, instead relying on strict mask mandates and inoculations. The government’s nimble handling of the pandemic drew in visitors from around the world looking to escape curbs in their home countries.

Some of the 1.2 million fans that are expected to descend into Doha will likely stay in Dubai.

Qatar also eased restrictions last month.

