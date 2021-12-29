(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates reported 1,506 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the most since late October and among the highest daily infections since the start of the outbreak.

The UAE had reported 1,027 cases on Monday and 944 on Sunday. The country has one of the highest testing rates relative to population and conducted more than 153,000 tests over the past 24 hours.

Here’s a breakdown of the highest number of daily cases:

The Gulf nation has registered the vaccine developed by Sinopharm unit China National Biotec Group as well as Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s shot, and has started rolling them out for public use.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai, sheikhdoms within the UAE, have lifted several Covid-related restrictions and reopened their doors to tourism. The country kicked off a campaign to encourage local tourism and promote its desert winter, as it tries to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

UAE Looks to Domestic Tourism, Desert Winter to Boost Revenue

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.