(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates may have one of the lowest levels of inflation globally, but residents have still cut back on spending over the past six months and many plan to continue trimming expenses this year, an online survey showed.

Inflation in the Gulf nation is expected at 3.7% this year before sliding to 2.8% in 2023, according to the International Monetary Fund. That’s lower than levels seen around the world -- including in the US, where inflation roared to a four-decade high last month.

Still, over half of the 1,006 UAE residents surveyed in the YouGov poll indicated their cost of living had increased substantially compared with a year ago. In response, 47% of those surveyed said they’ve cut spending on eating out and just over a third have pulled back on gadgets.

Two-fifths expect to reduce spending in those two areas going forward. The survey indicated that residents expect to cut back on takeaways and non-essential food items, grooming services, and leisure activities.

The price gains have already prompted authorities to take steps to support the country’s poorest citizens. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the two largest Gulf economies, have set aside $13 billion to support low-income citizens and stockpile key commodities.

The sharp increase in gasoline prices in the UAE, OPEC’s third-largest producer, has been a particular pain-point for consumers -- a fifth of those surveyed said they’ve cut back on fuel and will continue to do so. The UAE deregulated gasoline prices in 2015 and costs at the pump have surged about 80% since the start of this year.

That increase has widened a gap with other producers in the region who subsidize fuel to varying degrees. Petrol now costs three times more in the UAE than in Kuwait, and prices are more than double the average cost in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Still, about 40% of those surveyed expect their financial situation to improve over the next year, compared with about 20% who think it will worsen.

