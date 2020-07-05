(Bloomberg) --

The United Arab Emirates announced changes to its government structure, including reducing federal agencies by 50%, as the Gulf nation seeks to prepare itself for the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Government changes:

UAE merges energy and infrastructure ministries. Suhail Al Mazrouei to be minister

Adnoc CEO Sultan Al Jaber named as minister of industry and advanced technology. Al Jaber to also head Emirates Development Bank

Brings four government bodies under Emirates Investment Authority.

Biggest Arab Economies Diverge as UAE Business Returns to Growth

