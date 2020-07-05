(Bloomberg) --

The United Arab Emirates announced changes to its government structure, including reducing federal agencies by 50%, as the Gulf nation seeks to prepare itself for the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Government changes:

  • UAE merges energy and infrastructure ministries.
    • Suhail Al Mazrouei to be minister
  • Adnoc CEO Sultan Al Jaber named as minister of industry and advanced technology.
    • Al Jaber to also head Emirates Development Bank
  • Brings four government bodies under Emirates Investment Authority.

