(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates allowed private hospitals to resume elective surgeries from Sunday, the Khaleej Times reported, as coronavirus cases in the nation drop.

Procedures that can restart include cosmetic surgeries and physiotherapy, according to the newspaper, which cited a circular from the health ministry. Elective surgeries were suspended earlier as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

The UAE has one of the world’s fastest inoculation campaigns, with more than 60% of its population receiving at least one dose of a vaccine. The Gulf nation aims to fully vaccinate half of its 10 million residents by the end of this month, and the resumption in elective surgeries suggests that hospitalization may be on the decline.

