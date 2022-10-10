(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

The ruler of the United Arab Emirates will travel to Russia on Tuesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin, both countries said, amid an upsurge in the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

Putin and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will discuss regional and international issues of common interest, the UAE’s state-run WAM agency said. It gave no further information.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders will meet one-on-one in the Russian president’s hometown of St. Petersburg, without giving any more information.

The UAE leader’s visit comes as Putin’s invasion, now in its eighth month, escalates in the wake of a string of Ukrainian advances and an explosion on a key bridge link to Crimea that Moscow blamed on Ukraine’s secret services. Russian missiles on Monday struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other cities across the country.

Russia Blitzes Ukraine After Putin Blames Kyiv for Bridge Blast

Last week, US President Joe Biden warned that that Putin’s threats he might use nuclear weapons in his eight-month-old invasion of Ukraine could lead to “Armageddon.”

The UAE and Russia together with Saudi Arabia are both part of the OPEC+ alliance. Last week the organization defied US by slashing crude supply, a shock decision that keeps oil prices high at a time of global concern about inflation.

Saudi Arabia along with Turkey helped broker a prisoner exchange deal between Russia and Ukraine in late September, raising the possibility that the Gulf nation could try to mediate between the warring sides. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly offered to act as a peacemaker.

(Adds details from third paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.