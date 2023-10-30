(Bloomberg) -- Chemicals prices have bottomed out and may pick up next year, Borouge Plc said after reporting a decline in quarterly profit.

“The expectation is that we have seen the trough,” Jan Martin Nufer, chief financial officer of the Abu Dhabi-based producer, said in an interview. The firm expects demand to hold up for products used in energy and infrastructure, where Borouge can command a slight premium over market rates, he said.

Chemicals prices, which are linked to the cost of their oil and gas feedstocks, have swung as commodity markets reel from geopolitical shocks and supply constraints. Natural gas surged last year after Russia invaded Ukraine, but has slumped more than 50% in the past 12 months, dragging chemicals with it.

It’s a “very challenging environment,” Nufer said. Borouge’s net income slipped more than 8% to about $280 million in the third quarter, the company said in a statement.

Borouge is the second-biggest chemicals maker by market value in the Middle East, behind Saudi Basic Industries Corp. Its majority owner, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., is in talks to merge the company with Europe’s Borealis AG, which is also a Borouge shareholder.

Read More: Borouge Surges as Abu Dhabi Envisions $30 Billion Chemical Giant

A combination with Borealis would give the companies scale to compete, simplify ownership structure and create more flexibility to invest and expand in Asia, where consumption of chemicals and plastics is rising.

While a tie-up would be complementary in terms of products and markets, Borouge will also continue to evaluate other opportunities for expansion, Nufer said. He didn’t comment specifically on any progress in merger talks, which he said are being handled by Adnoc and Borealis’ majority owner, OMV AG.

Abu Dhabi, which is investing billions of dollars to expand oil and gas output capacity, is also bolstering industries such as chemicals and metals production to take advantage of plentiful energy supplies and meet demand for consumer goods and building materials.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.