(Bloomberg) -- The biggest listed company in the United Arab Emirates, Taqa, said it will allow foreigners, until now banned from buying its stock, to own almost half.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., as Taqa is formally known, will let outsiders hold 49% of its shares effective immediately, the board said in a statement Tuesday.

It also plans to grow its dividend and reported a profit of 1.3 billion dirhams ($354 million) for the first nine months of this year, down 73% from the same period of 2019. The new dividend policy will target a total payout of 2.50 fils per share for 2020, growing 10% annually for the next two years.

Taqa’s shares have surged 20% since Thursday, when it announced it was mulling foreign ownership for the first time, to 1.71 dirhams. That’s given the firm, which has a monopoly on power and water distribution in Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich capital of the UAE, a market value of $52 billion.

The results were the first on a consolidated basis since Taqa took on the generation, transmission and distribution assets of its parent, ADPower, in July. ADPower holds 98.6% of Taqa, with the remaining sliver traded owned by local investors.

