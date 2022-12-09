(Bloomberg) -- Among all the countries that have tried to mediate with Russia since it invaded Ukraine earlier this year — from France to South Africa — the United Arab Emirates and its Middle East partners are the ones showing an ability to get things done.

That was on display again this week, when the Gulf state helped facilitate a prisoner swap between Russia and the US, with the US releasing a notorious Russian arms dealer in exchange for Russia’s release of basketball star Brittney Griner.

The swap of Griner for Viktor Bout, the so-called “merchant of death” whose freedom Russia had sought for years, took place Thursday at Abu Dhabi airport. The first major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine occurred in September, also facilitated by UAE, along with Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

News of the Griner-Bout deal was a “triumph for Gulf diplomacy,” UAE-based political commentator Abdulkhaleq Abdulla said in a Twitter post. In a joint statement, the UAE and Saudi Arabia also noted the involvement of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The two countries, traditional US partners, are part of the OPEC+ alliance together with Russia, and haven’t joined sanctions against it.

After Russia’s invasion in February provoked the worst conflict in Europe since World War II and an escalating stand-off with the US and its allies, the UAE has emerged as a key interlocutor by maintaining good relations with both Moscow and Washington. Turkey, meanwhile, brokered a deal for the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports and Ankara hosted talks last month between CIA Director Bill Burns and his Russian counterpart Sergei Naryshkin.

MBZ Visit

The UAE helped kickstart mediation for the Griner swap after Emirati leader Mohammed bin Zayed visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg in October, according to one UAE official, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. During that visit, Putin praised the UAE and said it could play a “significant” role in efforts to reach a resolution to the war in Ukraine.

Putin held a phone call on Wednesday with the UAE leader, who is known as MBZ, in which they discussed the further development of ties between the two countries following their Oct. 11 meeting.

Asked about the role of Saudi Arabia in the swap on Thursday, the Biden administration said there was no “mediation.” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US was grateful to the UAE for facilitating territory so the exchange could take place and “grateful for other countries” that raised the issue with the Russian government.

The diplomatic efforts to help free prisoners are the latest to boost the oil-rich Gulf country’s international profile. Last year, closed-door talks brokered by the UAE succeeded in securing a commitment by nuclear-armed India and Pakistan to respect a 2003 cease-fire.

