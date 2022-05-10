(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Delivery workers in the United Arab Emirates went on their second strike in a month to push for better wages and working conditions in the Middle East business hub where industrial action is rare.

Drivers working for Talabat, a Middle East unit of Delivery Hero SE, refused to show up for food delivery shifts on Monday, leaving it struggling to fulfill orders.

The protest follows similar action by drivers working for Deliveroo Plc, who went on strike earlier this month after the company cut the amount they’re paid per delivery. Deliveroo quickly backtracked on its pay cut plan and said it would also investigate claims by workers that the third-party companies that hire them make them pay for work permits.

Human rights groups have for years urged Gulf Arab countries to overhaul their labor laws and bolster protections for blue collar workers who comprise a majority of the work force.

Strikes remain illegal in the UAE and can lead to suspension, dismissal or even deportation.

Talabat said it had not changed its pay structure for the past six months, with gross monthly earnings for drivers averaging around 3,500 dirhams ($935).

“It’s important to note that pay per drop is just one part of the riders’ overall earnings and up until last week rider pay satisfaction was well above 70%,” it said in a statement.

Deliveroo riders had earlier said that they were expected to bear the cost of fuel for their deliveries, with soaring oil prices cutting into take-home earnings.

The protests show how inflation is adding to economic pressures even in oil exporting countries like the UAE, where prices at the pump have risen by a third this year.

Food delivery drivers took to social media to ask for better rates, timely salary transfers and compensation for canceled food orders.

“We understand economic and political realities are changing constantly and we will always continue to listen to what riders have to say,” Talabat said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.