(Bloomberg) -- Abu-Dhabi investment fund, Mubadala Investment Co., and the French government have agreed to collaborate on artificial intelligence development as both the UAE and France work to become regional hubs for the technology.

France and the UAE have agreed to invest together on talent, data centers, including for quantum computing, and semiconductors, French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said at an event in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. They’ll also work to maximize practical uses of the technology, he said.

Mubadala Chief Executive Officer Khaldoon Al Mubarak said AI “has the potential to significantly improve many sectors, creating more opportunities for UAE-French cooperation,” including in health care, clean energy and climate research.

The development of AI is increasingly political. Governments are working to promote local startups while external investment often reinforces diplomatic ties. For example, UAE-backed AI startup G42 won a $1.5 billion investment from software giant Microsoft Corp. — after it agreed to cut ties with China to assuage US government concerns.

The UAE and France aim to build on existing projects such as the chip factory near Grenoble. The French facility is being built by Franco-Italian company STMicroelectronics and GlobalFoundries, a US-based semiconductor manufacturer backed by Mubadala.

The tie-up with France gives the UAE access to a growing European hub for AI startups. France was the second most popular investment destination for tech investors in Europe after the UK, with companies raising $8 billion in 2023, according to data compiled by venture capital firm Atomico.

H, a French AI startup from former Google DeepMind developers formed this year, also announced Tuesday that it had raised a $220 million from investors including Bernard Arnault and Eric Schmidt along with a slew of investors and tech companies. That follows the more than $500 million that Parisian AI startup Mistral has raised since being formed early last year.

Microsoft announced plans last week to invest €4 billion ($4.3 billion) building cloud and AI infrastructure in France.

