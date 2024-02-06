(Bloomberg) -- A joint-venture between the United Arab Emirates and the Democratic Republic of Congo wants to quadruple shipments of hand-dug gold from the central African nation this year.

Congo’s government formed the venture with Abu Dhabi’s Primera Group Ltd. at the end of 2022 to capture part of the illicit trade in so-called artisanal gold that’s fueled conflict in the African country for decades. Primera Gold DRC SA shipped five tons of gold, worth about $300 million, in 2023, its first year of operation.

“This year we’re thinking about moving to between one or two tons per month, which would bring us to 12 to 24 tons per year,” Primera Gold Chief Executive Officer Joseph Kazibaziba told Bloomberg in a phone interview.

The Primera collaboration is part of an expanding partnership between Congo and the UAE, which includes military assistance and potential investments in tin, coltan, copper and cobalt.

The Royal Group, an investment arm of Abu Dhabi’s royal family that houses Primera Group’s offices, did not respond to requests for comment.

A report released last month by United Nations experts warned that some of Primera Gold’s purchases may still enrich armed groups and “did not significantly curb gold smuggling in the region as intended by the original agreement.”

Kazibaziba denied those findings, saying the UN experts “didn’t take enough time” to investigate Primera’s patchwork of mining sites and approved buyers. “We have put in place a supply chain that’s conflict free,” he said, while conceding that the vast majority of Congo’s artisanal gold continues to be smuggled into the country’s neighbors.

The company was profitable in 2023, but it’s waiting for audited financial results before it can announce how much Congo received from the partnership, Kazibaziba said.

