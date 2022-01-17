(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi police said a fire at its main airport and explosions with three fuel trucks were possibly caused by drones, in what would be a highly unusual strike against targets in the United Arab Emirates.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels said they were responsible for the attacks.

A preliminary investigation indicates small flying objects, likely drones, fell in both areas and may have triggered the blasts, which didn’t cause any casualties, the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported.

The UAE has fought alongside Saudi Arabia in a coalition against the Houthis in Yemen’s civil war. The UAE has intensified its air campaign against Houthi targets in Yemen in recent weeks, which the Iran-backed group said it would retaliate against.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.