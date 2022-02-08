UAE Says Fire Caused by Gas Explosion Put Out in Capital

(Bloomberg) -- A fire caused by a gas explosion was put out in the capital of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, authorities said, warning the public against spreading rumors after a series of attacks targeting the country.

Civil defense teams in Abu Dhabi evacuated a building and there were no casualties, official state news agency WAM said.

Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi group has claimed three attacks on the oil exporter and Middle East business hub in recent weeks using missiles and drones. The U.S. said it was sending a warship and fighter jets to help the UAE fend off attacks.

