(Bloomberg) --

Abu Dhabi’s state oil firm plans to raise $1.64 billion by selling more shares in its fuel retail unit and by issuing bonds, as the emirate taps its energy wealth to attract investment.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will offer 375 million shares in Adnoc Distribution PJSC at 4.36 dirhams a share. That represents a discount of about 10% to the market price of 4.85 dirhams. Adnoc will also raise $1.195 billion of senior bonds that mature in 2024 and are “exchangeable under certain conditions” into Adnoc Distribution’s stock.

Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates and contains almost all the OPEC member’s hydrocarbon reserves. The emirate, along with others in the region such as Saudi Arabia and Oman, is seeking to use money from sales of energy assets to build new industries and diversify the economy.

Adnoc sold 10% of the retail subsidiary in 2017 via an initial public offering on the local bourse. It sold another 10% in September.

The latest share sale and the eventual bond conversion would add up to about 10% of additional stock being put on the market, Adnoc said.

Citigroup Inc. and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC are managing the Adnoc Distribution share offering. Citigroup, FAB and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC are working on the bond sale.

Adnoc is also considering IPOs of its drilling business and a fertilizer joint venture called Fertiglobe.

(Updates with previous asset sales in fourth paragraph and banks working on bond sale in final. A previous version of this story was corrected to show that Adnoc, rather than Adnoc Distribution, will issue bonds.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.