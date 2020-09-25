(Bloomberg) --

The United Arab Emirates submitted a formal request to purchase next-generation F-35 jets from the U.S. after the signing of a diplomatic agreement with Israel this month, according to a U.S. official familiar with the issue.

The request to the State Department is the first step in a potentially long process to secure the stealthy Lockheed Martin Corp. fighters, the most advanced U.S.-built jet. The official didn’t say how many planes the Middle East nation is seeking.

The potential purchase of the U.S. fighters generated some criticism in Israel as the agreement between Israel and the UAE neared last week. Under U.S. law, Israel is guaranteed weapons that maintain its “qualitative military edge” over Arab nations. U.S. officials have said they can provide that assurance regardless of F-35 sales.

But the issue is likely to generate some tough questioning if, as expected, the administration submits the request for approval by Congress.

Officials at the Pentagon and State Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Officials at UAE’s embassy in Washington declined to comment.

