The United Arab Emirates has summoned the Iranian charges d’affaires in Abu Dhabi over President Hassan Rouhani’s reaction to the UAE’s deal to establish ties with Israel, which it deemed “inflammatory.”

The UAE handed the official a letter condemning Iran’s response to last week’s announcement, saying it had serious implications for the region’s stability, according to a tweet by Hend Al Otaiba, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ director of strategic communications.

Tehran condemned the pact as a strategic mistake.

Iran’s regional and nuclear ambitions have drawn Israel and Gulf Arab states closer in recent years, and Israeli and American officials have said they expect other Arab nations to follow the UAE’s suit.

