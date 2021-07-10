(Bloomberg) --

The United Arab Emirates will suspend entry for travelers from Indonesia from July 11 as the Southeast Asian country grapples with a surge in infections, driven by the delta variant.

The ban will exclude some travelers, including UAE citizens and essential workers, who will be subject to a 10-day quarantine and PCR tests. Travel from Afghanistan will also be suspended, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday.

The move comes as Indonesia -- Southeast Asia’s largest economy -- battles one of the worst outbreaks in the region. The government has imposed stricter curbs, including a full work-from-home order for non-essential sectors.

Hospitals in many provinces are running out of beds and oxygen. As many as 38,124 people were confirmed to have the coronavirus in the 24 hours through Friday, with 871 dying from the disease. That was the first day in six that Indonesia didn’t mark a record in infections.

