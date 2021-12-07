1h ago
UAE Switches Weekend to Saturday-Sunday From Next Year
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates will switch its weekend to Saturday and Sunday as the Gulf country looks to bring itself more in line with the rest of the world.
The UAE’s government said it will adopt a 4-1/2 day working week, with Friday -- a holy day in Islam -- being a half day, from Jan. 1. The UAE and the rest of the Gulf nations currently have a Sunday-Thursday working week.
Investors have said a Monday-Friday working week could attract more foreign capital and boost liquidity on Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s stock markets.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Self-described Bitcoin creator must pay US$100M in lawsuit
-
7:46
Shock to crypto daredevils joins list of scary omens in markets
-
7:14
From bust to boom: N.L. oil workers finding new careers in province's tech sector
-
Tax-loss selling now could bring further tax savings in 2022
-
4:40
One-in-four Canadians overspent on Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Poll
-
7:22
Food prices climb closer to record, boosting inflation angst