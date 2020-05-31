(Bloomberg) --

The United Arab Emirates may allow small and medium-sized enterprises to develop internet calling applications, in a sign that it’s easing the government’s monopoly over telephone services.

SMEs may be allowed to develop the technology to facilitate remote learning and work, state-run WAM news agency reported, citing a cabinet meeting.

The UAE had restricted voice and video calls over the internet until the coronavirus pandemic led the government to loosen the rules.

