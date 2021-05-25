(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates, which has one of the fastest inoculation programs in the world, will restrict public events to those who received vaccines against the coronavirus.

Attendance at all events and activities, including sports and cultural and social, will be restricted, according to the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority. Attendees will also have to present a negative PCR test result taken within a maximum of 48 hours prior to the event.

Dubai has already started trialling the resumption of entertainment and sporting events for people who have been vaccinated as coronavirus cases drop in the UAE.

Bahrain, where cases have spiked this month, also plans to restrict access to public spaces to people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from coronavirus.

