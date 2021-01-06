(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates, which aims to inoculate half of its population in the first quarter, plans to start manufacturing Sinopharm Group Co.’s vaccine this year, according to The National.

The country is seeking to achieve herd immunity later this year by vaccinating as many as 70% of its residents, the Abu Dhabi-based newspaper reported, citing an interview with Nawal Al Kaabi, chairwoman of the National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee, and Ashish Koshy, chief executive officer of G42 Healthcare.

Sinopharm unit China National Biotec Group, which developed the vaccine, delivered 3 million doses to the UAE so far, according to The National.

The UAE, where expatriates comprise the majority of its 10 million population, is offering vaccines free of charge for its residents. On Tuesday, a top health official said the Gulf nation administered more than 826,000 doses so far.

The UAE has approved the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine, along with the Sinopharm shot.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.