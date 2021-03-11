(Bloomberg) --

Trials of Russia’s adenovirus-based vaccine in the United Arab Emirates have shown an efficacy of 91.6%, the Abu Dhabi government said.

Testing will move into the scientific data collection phase after 1,000 volunteers in the UAE received a second dose. UAE results will be combined with existing findings elsewhere. Interim results will be released in April.

The Lancet medical journal confirmed Sputnik V’s efficacy in peer-reviewed findings in February. The UAE conducted clinical trials of the shot on more than 1,000 volunteers. It’s also collaborating with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to test a combination of AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines.

Read: Russian Covid Vaccine’s Effectiveness Confirmed by Expert Review

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.