The United Arab Emirates and Turkey signed off on a pact that the Gulf state said could more than double bilateral trade volumes to between $40 billion and $45 billion within the next five years.

The comprehensive deal, an outline of which was announced last year, was finalized in Abu Dhabi Friday during a visit by Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus. The agreement includes slashing 82% off tariff fees between the two countries, Thani Al Zeyoudi, the UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade, said in an interview.

The trade announcement builds on a defense-industry cooperation agreement and a series of economic accords signed in 2022 after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Gulf nation. That marked a significant development in the healing of relations between two traditional foes, which have clashed over a number of issues including Islamist groups’ involvement following the Arab Spring and the Libyan Civil War in 2011.

The trade accord is focused on sectors including agritech, clean energy, logistics and construction, among others, he said.

Mus’s trip marks the first oversees visit by a senior Turkish official since the devastating earthquakes that hit parts of Turkey and Syria in February. Aid or other assistance by the UAE wasn’t included in the announcement.

Turkey’s economy expanded 5.6% last year, ending 2022 with faster growth than expected as the government ramped up spending ahead of elections. But the earthquakes will inflict costs that the World Bank estimates at more than $34 billion in damages.

On top of a $4.9 billion currency swap agreement with Turkey last year, the UAE pledged billions of dollars worth of investments in Turkey through government-affiliated entities.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached almost $19 billion in 2022, Al Zeyoudi said.

The UAE, OPEC’s third-largest producer, has been increasingly pushing to develop its position as a global hub for business and finance, particularly as it faces growing regional competition from neighboring Saudi Arabia.

It started comprehensive economic partnership agreements with several fast-growing economies across the globe including with India, Indonesia and Israel.

