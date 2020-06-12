(Bloomberg) --

In a rare direct appeal to the Israeli public, the United Arab Emirates ambassador to the U.S. warned on Friday that unilateral annexation of West Bank land would seriously impede the country’s desire for better relations with the Arab world.

“Annexation will certainly and immediately upend Israeli aspirations for improved security, economic and cultural ties with the Arab world and with UAE,” Yousef Al Otaiba said in an op-ed article published in Hebrew by the Yediot Ahronot newspaper. “Israeli plans for annexation and talk of normalization are a contradiction.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that beginning July 1 he’ll start the process of establishing sovereignty over 30% of West Bank territory, as endorsed under President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan. Palestinians view the land occupied by Israel since the 1967 Middle East war as the core of their future state. They have cut off cooperation with Netanyahu’s government and vowed to declare an independent nation should plans move forward.

Other countries around the world are also warning Israel against the move, arguing it breaks international law. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas traveled to Israel this week to urge its leaders to pursue a negotiated settlement rather than take a unilateral step.

In recent years Israel has pursued closer ties with some Arab countries, united by a shared common enemy in Iran. Deepening economic links have accompanied cautious diplomatic openings, with informal contacts established for sports events and humanitarian aid.

In his column, Al Otaiba warned that annexation would deal those warmer relations a significant blow, ignite violence, and harden Arab public opinion against Israel.

And in an interview with Abu Dhabi’s The National, he underscored the significance of taking his message directly to Israelis.

“I don’t want there to be any confusion on what our position is,” he said.

