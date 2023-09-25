Top Stories
Why independent contractors likely deserve severance pay
SPONSORED: When is an independent contractor not an independent contractor? When they’ve been misclassified and are actually an employee.
What is it like to live in a converted office building?
Carbon tax, trade barriers: experts on how to reduce food costs
Variable rate mortgage holders on the hook for thousands in interest: report
Half of Canadians don't think they will be ever buy a home: survey
How can mortgage holders prepare for higher rates at renewal?
Energy prices are driving inflation. What will central banks do?
5h ago
Government intervention needed on food insecurity: Food Banks Canada
Food Banks Canada is urging all levels of government to come together and address Canada’s growing food security problem.
11h ago
AI to add $210B to Canada’s economy: Google report
Google’s Economic Impact Report, released Tuesday, shows generative AI could add eight per cent of gross value to the country, while saving the average Canadian worker 100 hours a year.
4h ago
Canada to scrutinize Bunge-Viterra deal over port concerns
Bunge Ltd.’s proposal to acquire Glencore-backed Viterra will undergo a public review in Canada, including with members of the port and marine industry, to ensure fair transportation pricing and access.
3h ago
Ontario pension discussing SeaCube stake sale to Wren House
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is in talks to sell a stake in SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd. to investment firm Wren House Infrastructure, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
6h ago
Artists are worried about AI. Here is why
New artificial intelligence technology has prompted excitement over its potential uses, but along with that have come concerns about how to regulate it – particularly for visual artists, who fear their profession and lines of income have come under threat.
Sep 25
Energy market facing 'strongest fundamentals' in two decades: Eric Nuttall
Energy market facing 'strongest fundamentals' in two decades: Eric Nuttall
One prominent oil investor says the commodity has some of the strongest tailwinds in recent decades, but lagging energy stocks don’t tell that story.
5h ago
India spat spills over into boardroom of Canadian potash firm Karnalyte
For even some of the smallest Canadian companies with ties to India, day-to-day business has been complicated by a worsening diplomatic feud between the two countries.
3h ago
Trans Mountain route change leads to question about Liberals' commitment to reconciliation
Trans Mountain Corp. insisted Tuesday it is committed to "meaningful engagement" with Indigenous communities, after it was given the green light to move its pipeline route despite the objection of a First Nation.
Sep 25
Container shipments plummet at Port of Vancouver in step with falling consumer demand
Container shipments plummet at Port of Vancouver in step with falling consumer demand
The number of shipping containers passing through Canada's largest port fell sharply in the first half of the year, driven down by weaker consumer demand and a sputtering economy.
14h ago
Demand for coal, oil and natural gas to peak within 10 years: report
Even if no new government climate policies are introduced before 2030, global demand for fossil fuels will still peak before the end of the decade, a new report by the International Energy Agency states.
5h ago
Quebec nurses union says job postings requiring bilingualism are discriminatory
A nurses union on Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula says job postings by the local health-care network discriminate against francophones because they require that applicants speak English.
11h ago
Cost of living: Pepsi and Coca-Cola absent in meeting with federal industry minister
Canada's industry minister made a point of calling out Pepsi and Coca-Cola for not sending representatives to a meeting he convened on Monday with manufacturing companies to discuss stabilizing grocery prices.
8h ago
Google considering news law in its Canadian rollout of AI tech
A Google executive is suggesting the federal government’s online news law is among the “regulatory” factors slowing the rollout of the company’s artificial intelligence chatbot in Canada.
Sep 25
Wage wins could inspire more labour action: RBC report
Wage wins could inspire more labour action: RBC report
Canada has already seen several contentious labour negotiations this year and a recent report from RBC economists suggests there could be more on the way amid high living costs.
Sep 22
India tensions source of concern for Canada's postsecondary schools
John Tibbits, president of Conestoga College, said he is hoping for an early resolution to the row, as any disruption of Indian student inflows would impact his institution, along with many other Canadian post-secondary schools.
14h ago
Unifor contract talks with General Motors begin after workers ratify Ford deal
Contract talks between Unifor and General Motors Canada begin today.