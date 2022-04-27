Top Stories
Bill Hwang's Archegos catastrophe was wilder than anyone knew
-
5:16
Navigating the high costs of mental health care in a time of high demand
-
5:49
Inflation, rising rates will hurt low income Canadians most: RBC
-
6:15
Apartment, row house growth outpaces single-detached homes: Census
-
7:42
Your female coworker probably wants to quit
-
Millennial Money: Kick-start your online clothing resale gig
-
-
17h ago
Shopify's downtrodden stock faces new test as analysts turn sour1:53
Shopify's downtrodden stock faces new test as analysts turn sour
Shopify faces a wall of worry heading into its earnings release next week.
-
14h ago11:11
Amazon falls, projects slower growth as online sales stall
Amazon projected sluggish second-quarter sales growth, as the largest online retailer struggles to build off the dramatic gains it made early in the pandemic. The shares plunged about 10% in extended trading.
-
Apr 258:51
Future-proofing starts now: Accenture's Rodney Bergman
Accenture is helping Canadian companies transform their business with innovative expertise.
-
14h ago11:11
Apple expects supply shortages to slash sales by up to US$8B
Apple predicted that supply constraints would cost US$4 billion to US$8 billion in revenue during the current quarter.
-
Apr 27
U.S. fund manager 'shocked' cheap Canadian stocks being overlooked12:58
U.S. fund manager 'shocked' cheap Canadian stocks being overlooked
One American fund manager said he’s “shocked” more international investment firms aren’t putting their money to work in Canadian stocks, considering their value relative to U.S. equities.
-
17h ago7:05
Bausch + Lomb seeks US$840M in U.S. IPO of contact-lens maker
Bausch + Lomb, the company being spun out of Bausch Health, has filed to raise as much as US$840 million in an initial public offering
-
12h ago5:28
West Fraser Q1 profit surges 64% despite significant winter transportation woes
West Fraser Timber says its net profit soared 64 per cent from a year ago to US$1.09 billion in its latest quarter on higher revenues despite significant transportation and mill challenges in B.C.
-
15h ago1:15
Intel quarterly forecast disappoints, signaling dimmer PC demand
Intel, the world’s biggest maker of computer processors, gave a disappointing sales and profit forecast for the second quarter, indicating PC demand is weakening. Shares declined in late trading.
-
Apr 27
Consumer groups seek to set aside CRTC's Rogers-Shaw approval7:03
Consumer groups seek to set aside CRTC's Rogers-Shaw approval
Two consumer advocacy groups have filed a petition asking the federal cabinet to "set aside" the CRTC's decision to approve the transfer of Shaw's broadcast services to Rogers Communications
-
Dec 23, 2019
-
-
-
Apr 26
Canada's oil sands need $65B to hit 2030 climate goals7:10
Canada's oil sands need $65B to hit 2030 climate goals
Canada’s oil sands companies will need a massive amount of capital spending over several years to simultaneously meet domestic emissions targets.
-
14h ago1:36
TFI International more than doubles Q1 profits amid surge in trucking demand
TFI International more than doubled its profits in its first quarter as surging demand for consumer items, raw materials and manufacturing components fuels growth across the shipping industry.
-
15h ago7:35
Oil at highest in nearly two weeks as EU ban on Russia looms
Oil closed at the highest level in nearly two weeks as prospects for a European Union ban on crude imports from Russia seemed more likely, with an extra jolt of support coming from a growing global diesel supply crunch.
-
Apr 27
Customer service problems continue to plague Transat - and entire sector - CEO says6:33
Customer service problems continue to plague Transat - and entire sector - CEO says
Transat's chief executive says the tour operator is working to improve the long phone-wait times and customer service frustrations plaguing the airline sector throughout the pandemic.
-
Apr 276:15
Whitecap Resources plans more gas drilling in 2022 as prices surge
Whitecap Resources Inc., a Canadian conventional and shale driller, plans to increase natural gas activity in the second half of the year to capitalize on a surge in prices, Chief Executive Officer Grant Fagerheim said.
-
23h ago8:29
Dorsey's Block takes swipe at Canada banks with loans service
Block Inc., the digital-payments firm run by Jack Dorsey, is expanding its small-business loans service to Canada, bringing it into more direct competition with the country’s big banks.
-
Apr 26
Commodity prices to stay elevated through 2024, World Bank says3:25
Commodity prices to stay elevated through 2024, World Bank says
Food and energy price surges worsened by the Ukraine war could last through the end of 2024 due to disruptions in trade and production, the World Bank Group said Tuesday.
-
17h ago5:16
Rogers to bring 500 jobs to Calgary with national technology centre
Rogers says it will bring 500 jobs to Calgary with a new national technology centre that it intends to establish following the close of the company's proposed merger with Shaw Communications
-
15h ago3:33
U.S. stocks surge by most in 7 weeks on earnings optimism
U.S. stocks rallied the most in seven weeks on the back of strong earnings, continuing a stretch of volatility that’s gripped markets virtually all year.
-
Apr 26
Musk's free speech plans for Twitter to face challenges from governments: Expert6:47
Musk's free speech plans for Twitter to face challenges from governments: Expert
Canada and governments around the world could scuttle Elon Musk's plans to ease restrictions on Twitter in the name of free speech, say social media and anti-hate experts.
-
-
Apr 25
Bank of Canada will consider another half-point hike: Macklem5:23
Bank of Canada will consider another half-point hike: Macklem
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank will consider another 50-basis-point increase to its benchmark interest rate to wrestle inflation down from three-decade highs.
-
18h ago5:09
Precision Drilling boosts capital spending as higher rig demand expected to continue
Precision Drilling is boosting its 2022 capital spending in anticipation of a continued strong run for the oilfield rig provider amid higher demand and surging prices for oil and natural gas.
-
23h ago5:46
Twitter sales miss estimates as Musk poised to take control
Twitter Inc., in one of its last earnings reports before Elon Musk takes the company private, reported revenue that missed analysts’ estimates, reflecting a slowdown in advertising.
-
22h ago4:00
Meta shares soar as Facebook returns to user growth
Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. surged as much as 19 per cent on Thursday morning.
-
23h ago15:22
The Daily Chase: Nasdaq futures lead the way; Meta stocks soar
U.S. futures are pointing to a positive start when trading gets underway in North America.
-
Apr 25
'Don't goof up my meat': Unwanted substitutions deter online grocery shoppers
Consumers are becoming increasingly impatient with online grocer order errors, experts say.