(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers to end a six-week-old strike, following the lead of Ford Motor Co., the union said.

The deal reached Saturday includes a 25% hourly pay raise plus cost-of-living allowances over the more-than-four-year contract, matching Ford’s agreement earlier this week, the union said in a statement. By April 2028, this will bring the top wage to over $42 an hour, the union said.

Stellantis also agreed to concessions on job security including keeping plants open in Trenton, Michigan, and Toledo, Ohio, and building a vehicle in the company’s idled Illinois assembly plant. The company confirmed the tentative agreement and said in a statement it looked forward to welcoming back its workers and resuming operations.

In a video posted on social media, UAW President Shawn Fain said that because of the 44-day-long strike, “Stellantis more than doubled the value of the total proposals they had on the table.”

The union said that not only was Stellantis reopening the plant, but “the company will also be adding over a thousand jobs at a new battery plant in Belvidere.”

Fain said in the video that the union’s representatives would review the agreement and on Nov. 2 vote on whether to send it to Stellantis’s 43,000 members for ratification. That evening the union will host a Facebook Live event to review the details. Stellantis workers will return to work during this process, the union said.

As talks at General Motors Co. continued without an agreement, the UAW expanded its labor action against GM by calling for another strike Saturday at the automaker’s Spring Hill, Tennessee, plant, according to a union spokesman.

The UAW strike began Sept. 15 and grew to include more than 45,000 workers from GM, Stellantis and Ford at eight assembly plants and 38 parts-distribution facilities.

Ford’s deal put pressure on its Detroit rivals to wrap up their negotiations and get back to work. GM and Ford pulled earnings guidance after the strike muddied their outlook. Ford said Oct. 26 that the work stoppage cost the company $1.3 billion. Earlier in the week, GM said its strike costs had reached $800 million.

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan estimated that the strike was costing Stellantis about $200 million a week in lost production once the UAW walked out of its lucrative truck plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, on Oct. 23.

Stellantis, formed from the 2021 merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Group, has gone from the underdog of the Detroit automakers to the most profitable, thanks to Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares’ relentless focus on cost cutting. The company’s brands include Jeep, Ram and Chrysler.

The company provoked the union’s ire earlier this year by idling the Belvidere assembly plant in Illinois that once employed 5,000 people, and by pushing for more lower-paid temporary workers. Stellantis proposed closing 18 facilities, including 10 parts and distribution centers.

In addition to a new vehicle at the idled Belvidere plant, the automaker has also put forward creating an Amazon.com-like hub for parts distribution that would absorb workers from the consolidated parts facilities, according to three people familiar with the talks who declined to be identified discussing sensitive details.

Historic Strike

This was the first time all three of Detroit’s legacy automakers were struck at the same time, a bet by Fain to keep them guessing by incrementally adding more plants to the work stoppage. His strategy is paying off with record wage hikes and the restoration of some benefits that the union forfeited during the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Fain worked in the 1990s as an electrician at Stellantis predecessor Chrysler. Some of Fain’s harshest words during the negotiations were targeted at Tavares. He criticized the CEO’s compensation package and called his initial contract offer “a slap in the face.”

The gains come amid a resurgence of labor activism in the US. Emboldened by tight labor markets and agitated by inflation and risks shouldered during the pandemic, unionized workers have notched a series of victories in the last year at prominent US companies, including Kaiser Permanente and United Parcel Service Inc.

GM and Ford have seen steep declines since July and are underperforming the S&P 500 this year. Stellantis is an outlier with its US shares up 27% so far in 2023.

