(Bloomberg) -- United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is expected to announce progress at the bargaining table with Ford Motor Co., an indication the union may not expand its strike targeting the automaker, said two people familiar with he matter.

Fain is scheduled to discuss the status of the negotiations with Ford, General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV in a Facebook Live broadcast today from 10 a.m. local time.

Progress at Ford could result in an end to a week-long walkout at a Ford Bronco and Ranger model plant in Michigan or a reprieve from the UAW’s pledge to expand the strike to more facilities. Fain has given the companies a deadline of noon Friday to show “substantial progress” in talks and vowed to order walkouts at more US factories without that kind of momentum in the talks.

