Tariffs are an obstacle to a trade deal and are self-defeating: Former U.S. ambassador to Canada

The United Auto Workers left a meeting near Detroit with U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer and gave a thumbs-down assessment of his plan to revamp America’s trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.

The union issued a statement after meeting with Lighthizer and his staff Tuesday in Dearborn, Michigan, that said it continues to advocate for a new NAFTA. The trade representative paid a visit to promote the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, which President Donald Trump championed and signed in November. It hasn’t been ratified.

“While some progress has been made, it is clear from current auto company investments abroad, that more work needs to be done to make this agreement enforceable and meaningful to our members and their job security,” UAW President Gary Jones said in the statement. “We urge the Administration and Congress to finally create a trade agreement that provides working Americans the job security future they deserve.”