(Bloomberg) -- The United Auto Workers union offered a new contract proposal to General Motors Co. similar to the tentative agreement signed with Ford Motor Co., according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest bid to end a six-week-old strike.

UAW President Shawn Fain spoke face-to-face Thursday morning with GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra in a meeting that lasted several hours, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the non-public details. There is no tentative agreement yet, but the sides are close on many key issues, the people said.

GM is expected to make a counteroffer later Thursday or on Friday, the people said. In a briefing with union local officials, UAW Vice President Mike Booth said there will be no more plants added to the union’s current strike while GM is working on a counteroffer.

The sticking points between GM and the union have been retiree benefits, cost of living allowance and how quickly temporary workers can be converted to full-time employment, one of the people said.

GM had offered a 23% raise that would need to rise to 25% to match Ford’s tentative agreement. The company’s last offer also did not give cost of living allowance as rich as Ford, but it is close, Fain said in an Oct. 20 Facebook Live webcast.

The two sides had also tussled about temporary workers. The union demanded that they convert to full time after 90 days. GM’s last offer required a year of work before that happens. It was still an issue when the union made its offer Thursday, one of the people said.

After the meeting between GM and the union ended in the early afternoon, UAW negotiators went to Stellantis NV to work on an agreement there, the people said.

Ford agreed to a record 25% hourly wage hike over the life of the contract, which exceeds four years. With cost-of-living allowances, the top wage rate is expected to increase by 33%. The top pay will be over $40 an hour, the union said.

The union had originally sought a 40% raise and 32-hour work week before reining in its demands. Ford earlier agreed to cost-of-living allowances, converting temp hires to full-time and expediting how long it takes workers to get to the top wage rate.

--With assistance from Gabrielle Coppola.

