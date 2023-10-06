(Bloomberg) -- The acting US labor secretary said talks between the striking United Auto Workers union and companies are progressing during the third week of work stoppages.

“The parties are at the table, they’re continuing to negotiate,” said Julie Su on Bloomberg TV. “The negotiations continue and I believe that the parties will get there,” she said, adding that “continued engagement is a positive thing.”

Su said that government officials are in contact with both the UAW workers and Detroit’s big three legacy carmakers as they discuss a new contract. Auto workers are seeking to emerge from the talks with at least a 30% pay increase, lower than the original ask.

Workers have been striking since Sept. 15 and General Motors Co. said it’s cost the company $200 million so far.

Su spoke after a blowout September jobs market report that showed employers added 336,000 jobs in the month, about double economists’ estimates. That growth was led by the hospitality and healthcare sectors.

“When there are record corporate profits there should be record contracts for working people and that’s what workers are fighting for,” Su said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.