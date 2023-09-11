(Bloomberg) -- The United Auto Workers union says that it’s ready to negotiate day and night with General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV to reach a new contract agreement by the Sept. 14 deadline.

“We are ready to negotiate in Detroit 24/7, just as we have been for the past seven weeks since we gave them our Members Demands,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement. “Despite receiving no response for over a month, when the CEOs are ready to make a serious offer we’ll be there, day or night.”

On Sunday night, Fain said that union officials had met with GM and Ford that day and planned to meet with Stellantis Monday morning. “Things are moving but they’re moving very slow, and we’ve got a long way to go in four days,” he said.

