(Bloomberg) -- The United Auto Workers is petitioning for a unionization vote at Volkswagen AG’s Tennessee plant, teeing up a crucial test of the recently reinvigorated labor group’s clout.

A “supermajority” of the more than 4,000 eligible staff at the automaker’s Chattanooga factory have signed union cards over the past few months, according to the UAW. The union filed a petition Monday asking the US National Labor Relations Board to conduct an election.

Prevailing in a vote at Volkswagen would be one of the union’s biggest victories in decades, and would result in the company being legally required to recognize and collectively bargain with the UAW.

After a six-week strike that secured record contract victories at Detroit’s three big unionized automakers, the UAW has been mounting an audacious effort to organize around 150,000 more employees at non-union sites run by 13 manufacturers, including VW, Tesla Inc. and Nissan Motor Co. The Chattanooga factory is the first one where the union is petitioning for an election, a step the UAW has previously said it would take once it reached 70% support at a plant.

The VW plant is a key target for the UAW, which was narrowly defeated in unionization votes there in 2014 and 2019. The union’s success or failure there could turbocharge or derail its momentum at other automakers as it tries to translate its Detroit contract wins into new organizing victories. UAW membership has plummeted over the past half-century, in part because auto work shifted to new foreign-owned US plants that the union failed to organize.

VW said Monday it “will fully support” the NLRB holding an election at its plant, so that each employee could vote privately on whether to unionize. “We respect our workers’ right to a democratic process and to determine who should represent their interests,” the company said in an emailed statement. “Volkswagen is proud of our working environment in Chattanooga that provides some of the best paying jobs in the area.”

Under US law, companies have the option to voluntarily recognize and negotiate with a union as soon as it signs up a majority of eligible employees. But US firms often opt against that route, instead holding out for the results of a government-supervised secret ballot election.

Such election campaigns can be contentious affairs, with managers deploying tactics such as mandatory anti-union meetings, and unions drumming up public pressure on companies to try to deter union-busting. The US labor board can also order a company to recognize a union without conducting an election, if it finds that the majority of workers signed up with the labor group and that the employer used illegal tactics that would prevent a fair vote.

Unions are more prevalent and powerful in Germany than in the US. Volkswagen employees there are covered by a union contract, have representatives on the company’s board and elect members to a works council that has a say in its decision-making.

“VW has partnered with unionized workforces around the world to make their plants safe and successful,” Victor Vaughn, a VW employee, said in an emailed statement from the UAW. “That’s why we’re voting for a voice at Volkswagen here in Chattanooga.”

Anti-Union Tactics

The UAW has accused Volkswagen as well as other automakers of deploying illegal anti-union tactics in the US. The NLRB has been investigating complaints filed by the union alleging that VW management restricted union discussions and prohibited displaying pro-union paraphernalia at the Chattanooga plant.

Volkswagen has denied violating its workers’ rights, and said in February that it was “committed to providing accurate information that helps inform them of their rights and choices.”

In recent months, the union also announced reaching 50% support at a Mercedes-Benz Group AG plant in Alabama, and passing 30% signed up at one of Hyundai Motor Co.’s sites in Alabama and one of Toyota Motor Corp.’s in Missouri. The UAW is still working toward its 70% target at each of those locations.

UAW President Shawn Fain, who was elected about a year ago, has said the new Detroit contracts demonstrate that workers can accomplish impossible-seeming goals. “I was told I was crazy for what we were asking for,” Fain said in a January interview. “I know people say it’s crazy going after all these companies – I don’t think it is. I think workers are ready. I think now is the time.”

