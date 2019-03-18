1h ago
UAW VP Norwood Jewell Charged With Conspiracy in Chrysler Probe
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The former head of the United Auto Workers’ Fiat-Chrysler department, Norwood Jewell, was charged by prosecutors in Detroit Monday with conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act.
To contact the reporter on this story: Margaret Cronin Fisk in Detroit at mcfisk@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.