(Bloomberg) -- The former head of the United Auto Workers’ Fiat-Chrysler department, Norwood Jewell, was charged by prosecutors in Detroit Monday with conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act.

To contact the reporter on this story: Margaret Cronin Fisk in Detroit at mcfisk@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.