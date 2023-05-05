(Bloomberg) -- Shawn Fain, who became president of the United Auto Workers in March, said Thursday raising wages in battery plants will be a top priority as contract talks with carmakers heat up this summer.

The UAW represents about 150,000 workers at General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV, which owns the Jeep and Ram brands. The union’s contract with the three automakers expires on Sept. 14.

Fain, a reform candidate who won the first direct election in the union’s 88-year history, used Facebook to brief members on his visit to Washington last week. Fain met with White House officials, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and the head of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents United Parcel Service Inc. workers.

Organizing factories making EV parts is a priority for the UAW as automakers race to replace internal combustion engines with zero-emission vehicles. Plants making engines, transmissions and other parts for today’s conventional vehicles will eventually be phased out in favor of plants making batteries, electric motors and other components.

Automakers are telling a “big lie” about battery plants in their discussions with the Biden administration, Fain said Thursday.

“They’re talking about how they want these to be union plants and they don’t have a problem,” Fain said. “They have no issue with it being union, as long as they can pay $16 an hour, with a seven-year progression to get to $20.”

The Ultium Cells LLC electric-vehicle battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio, a joint venture between GM and South Korea’s LG Energy Solution, pays about $15.50 to $16.50 an hour, in line with jobs in the parts industry, but well below the $32 that automakers pay.

A spokesman for Ultium didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Workers at a Waffle House near the Ultium plant in Lordstown make $18 an hour, Fain said. He also pointed out that car and battery companies are getting billions of dollars in federal subsidies through the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Our message to the White House and to Congress people is that the transition to EVs has to be what we’re calling a just transition,” he said.

--With assistance from David Welch.

