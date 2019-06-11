Uber Aims to Start Flying-Taxi Services in Melbourne in 2023

(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. plans to start electric flying-taxi services in Melbourne from 2023, the ride-sharing company’s first overseas market for the program.

Test flights of Uber Air, as the company calls it, will start in the Australian city from 2020, Uber said in a statement Wednesday. Melbourne joins Dallas and Los Angeles as pilot locations for the services.

According to the company’s description of Uber Air, passengers will be able to catch flights from building tops in battery-powered aircraft that land and take off like conventional helicopters.

To contact the reporter on this story: Angus Whitley in Sydney at awhitley1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Young-Sam Cho at ycho2@bloomberg.net, Peter Vercoe

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.