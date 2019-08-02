Top Stories
BNN Bloomberg Picks
5 ways the U.S. Fed's rate cut affects Canadians
Money and Marketing: No respect for Raptors fans in NBA 2K20 trailer
Too 'gimmicky'? Why scooter sharing faces an uphill battle in Canada
Minivan sales keep falling, but experts say they'll live on
Pipeline firms add room to meet 'unrelenting' demand for Canadian oil
Robo-advisers failing to win over Canadian investors, RBC says
23h ago
Tim Hortons' foray into burgers takes Beyond Meat bet too far, experts say7:14
Tim Hortons' foray into burgers takes Beyond Meat bet too far, experts say
The Beyond Meat craze is heating up as more restaurants add meatless products to their menus, but some analysts say Tim Hortons is one brand that may be taking its plant-based bet a step too far.
19h ago
Ottawa opposes Saskatchewan's move to have top court delay carbon tax case
Ottawa is pushing back against Saskatchewan's request to have the Supreme Court of Canada delay hearing its challenge of the federal carbon tax.
17h ago
Alberta hamlet being evacuated after train derailment, possible chemical exposure
Residents near a community in southeastern Alberta have been told to evacuate the area as a precaution following a train derailment.
20h ago
Walmart seeks to patent a way for using digital cryptocurrency
Walmart Inc. appears be pondering whether to test waters in the world of cryptocurrencies, following the steps of Facebook Inc.
Aug 1
Trump’s new China tariffs won’t influence Fed: Rosenberg10:33
Trump’s new China tariffs won’t influence Fed: Rosenberg
“I guess you would say, well, it moves the needle toward another cut, but it’s more complicated than that,” said Rosenberg, chief economist at Gluskin Sheff, in an interview with BNN Bloomberg on Thursday.
Sep 13
20h ago
David Driscoll's Top Picks: Aug. 2, 2019
Top picks from David Driscoll, president and CEO of Liberty International Investment Management.
Aug
CannTrust directors' independence questioned for 'awkward dynamics'
CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s board of directors is comprised of a number of family and other pre-existing relationships that raise questions about independence as the embattled cannabis producer seeks to clean house and return to regulatory compliance.
19h ago
Coastal GasLink lacks assessments, halts work on part of LNG pipeline in B.C.
The company building a 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline from northeastern British Columbia to the coast in Kitimat, B.C., says clearing along a section of the pipeline route has been suspended because some work began before required assessments were in place.
Aug 2
Canada's 'Uber for doctors' targets long medical wait times2:12
Canada's 'Uber for doctors' targets long medical wait times
Canada’s taxpayer-funded health-care system has many benefits, but painfully long wait times to see a doctor isn’t one of them. This is where innovators like Felix Health Inc. see the most potential for disruption.
-
Inside the C-Suite
5 questions with Allied Properties REIT CEO Michael Emory
5 questions with Agnico Eagle Mines CEO Sean Boyd
5 questions with WestJet CEO Ed Sims
6 questions with RBC CEO Dave McKay
5 questions with former Canopy Growth chairman and co-CEO Bruce Linton
5 questions with celebrity chef Mark McEwan
-
Aug 1
Cheaper borrowing propels Toronto new condo sales to near record5:17
Cheaper borrowing propels Toronto new condo sales to near record
Sales of new condos jumped to a near-record in the Toronto region in the second quarter amid lower borrowing costs, with most growth coming outside the city core.
-
Aug 1
Stock traders have theories about timing of Trump's tariff tweet
A day after posting its first 1% loss in two months, the S&P 500 posted its first 1% reversal of the year, with Thursday’s recovery from Jerome Powell’s press conference torpedoed by a Donald Trump tariff tweet.
-
Jul 31
Powell says Fed cut not start of long series, drawing Trump ire4:58
Powell says Fed cut not start of long series, drawing Trump ire
The Federal Reserve reduced interest rates for the first time since the financial crisis and hinted it may cut again this year to insulate the record-long U.S. economic expansion from slowing global growth.
-
BNN Bloomberg Advisor
Jul 30
6M hacked, 1M SINs exposed: How big is Capital One in Canada?9:14
6M hacked, 1M SINs exposed: How big is Capital One in Canada?
Here’s a look at just how big the presence of Capital One – one of North America’s largest credit card issuers – is in Canada.
22h ago
U.S. headed toward blockade of Venezuela, Trump official says
Donald Trump is serious about a possible U.S. blockade of Venezuela, a senior administration official said Friday, saying that the country’s president Nicolas Maduro has a short window to voluntarily leave power.
23h ago
Are paper bags the best green alternative to plastic? Think again, expert says
At least one professor isn't entirely convinced paper bags are the best alternative, as the material poses its own set of environmental challenges.
Jul 31
Coffee tycoon's death in a river lays bare India's mounting debt crisis
Coffee tycoon's death in a river lays bare India's mounting debt crisis
The apparent suicide of the Indian entrepreneur has touched a nerve with the corporate elite of India, where business leaders face mounting strain from an economy-wide cash crunch and slowing growth.
-
Canada's Top 40 Under 40
Canada's Top 40 Under 40: Bram Belzberg on boosting efficiency in the school system
Michele Romanow's path from fisheries to fintech
How Janet LePage is creating wealth through real-estate investing while giving back
OMX CEO Nicole Verkindt: 'It takes a village' to build a business
This entrepreneur is empowering youth through sport
Canada's Top 40 Under 40: The next leaders for 2019
19h ago
Trump officials still pushing for a coal bailout, regulator says
High ranking officials in the Trump administration are still pushing to bail out money-losing coal plants, more than a year after an earlier proposal to revive the industry failed.
NEB gives green light for Trans Mountain expansion construction to begin
The National Energy Board says Trans Mountain can begin construction at three major facility sites, providing approvals the company said it needed to meet its deadline for shovels to get in the ground. BNN Bloomberg’s Tara Weber has the details.
-
Jul 31
Canada's GDP grows 0.2% in May, as manufacturing rebounds6:05
Canada's GDP grows 0.2% in May, as manufacturing rebounds
The Canadian economy expanded for a third-straight month in May on increases in manufacturing and construction, reinforcing the view the central bank can remain on the sidelines for now.
Aug 2
Telus wireless additions top estimates, tax break boosts profit
Telus Corp. had a $517-million net profit attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter, which included growth in wireless subscriptions that beat analyst estimates.
20h ago
CRTC asks wireless providers to halt 36-month phone financings
Canada's telecoms regulator has asked wireless providers to stop offering phone financing plans longer than 24 months as it investigates whether they violate the wireless code.
Aug 1
China pledges countermeasures as Trump escalates trade war again
President Donald Trump abruptly escalated his trade war with China, announcing that he would impose a 10 per cent tariff on US$300 billion in Chinese imports that aren’t yet subject to U.S. duties after setbacks in negotiations with Beijing.
Opinion