(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. is reworking its plan for employees’ return to the office. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company will let staff work from anywhere half the time, a slight reduction from the previous policy.

The new rule, which will go into effect in September, is different from Uber’s original plan of asking employees to come into the office at least three days a week, said a person familiar with the plan. The original policy drew grumblings from workers. Uber is now one of several tech giants that have recently outlined plans to let people work remotely more of the time.

Uber is expected to announce the change to staff on Tuesday. The company won’t require employees to hit the 50% target every week, said the person familiar with the plan who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly. The news was earlier reported by Business Insider.

For example, workers will be able to come in every day one week and avoid the office the next. The company also said that it would institute a more flexible policy on office locations and that staff would not be required to work from the same location where they were stationed before the coronavirus pandemic.

In the tech industry, many workers have come to view remote work as a coveted perk. Several Silicon Valley companies have been bringing workers back to the office only slowly. Facebook Inc. has said it will drastically expand the number of employees who can work remotely even after the pandemic—although their salaries may be adjusted based on their location. And Alphabet Inc.’s Google recently introduced a more permissive return-to-work policy that allows for staff to work from different locations or entirely from home.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.