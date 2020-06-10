(Bloomberg) -- Uber is close to pulling out of a merger with GrubHub over antitrust concerns raised over a possible deal, CNBC reports, citing unidentified sources.

GrubHub is closing in on a deal with a European company, CNBC said in a tweet.

GrubHub shares fell as much as 4.96% and was down 1.88% at 9:59 New York time. Uber fell as much as 5.38% and was down 3.83% at 9:59 New York time.

NOTE: June 8, Uber and Grubhub Disagree on Antitrust Concessions, CNBC Says

NOTE: June 5, Grubhub Jumps on Deal Inquiries From Just Eat, Delivery Hero

