Uber Defeats Suit by Investors Who Blamed Scandals for Losses

(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. and its former Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick defeated a lawsuit claiming the company swept illicit business practices under the rug that cost investors billions of dollars.

U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. in Oakland, California, on Friday agreed with Uber’s and Kalanick’s bid to toss the claims by a Texas pension fund while allowing the fund to revise and refile the complaint.

