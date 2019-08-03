(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. expects to only be given another short-term license to operate in London when its current permit to operate there ends toward the end of next month, Sky News reported.

The company has little chance of securing a longer term five-year agreement for the U.K. capital, according to the report.

London is one of Uber’s most successful markets, but its operations in the city have been subject to a series of difficulties over the last few years. In 2017, local transport regulator Transport for London (TfL) declared that the company wasn’t “fit and proper” to operate in the city. Uber has also faced a series of lawsuits in U.K. courts.

Bloomberg reported last month that Uber was in talks with European supermarkets, including the U.K.’s J Sainsbury Plc, to roll out a grocery delivery service.

TfL declined to comment to Sky News.

