(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. has won permission to operate in London for a further 30 months after meeting requirements on drivers’ rights.

Transport for London said on Saturday that Uber will continue to run in the city under a private hire vehicle operator’s license. The ride-hailing app has said its drivers will be treated as workers, meaning they will be granted vacation pay, rest breaks and minimum wage.

“TfL rightly holds our industry to the highest regulatory and safety standards and we are pleased to have met their high bar,” said Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe.

The decision gives Uber some stability in the U.K. capital after several years of regulatory headaches. In 2017 and again in 2019, TfL concluded that Uber wasn’t “fit and proper” to hold a license due to safety concerns over its drivers. The company lost a legal fight last year over whether its drivers should be re-classified as workers, forcing the firm and its rivals to overhaul their business models.

U.K. judges also ruled last year that the company should enter a direct contract with passengers and assume more responsibility for each trip booked on their app. The company implemented the change earlier this month, meaning that sales tax is now incurred on journeys.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.