(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. said it’s in discussions with a number of European supermarkets to roll out a grocery delivery service as rivals Deliveroo and Just Eat Plc move to compete with the likes of Amazon.com Inc.

The ride-hailing company has spoken with the U.K.’s second-biggest grocer, J Sainsbury Plc, according to people familiar with the situation. The supermarket operator this month announced it was partnering with Deliveroo to deliver hot pizza to homes in four British cities.

“We’re currently speaking with a number of the major supermarkets around Europe,” an Uber spokesman said in an email.

The discussions come after Amazon led a $575 million investment in Deliveroo in May, which the delivery startup said would be used to expand its technology network to compete against rivals like Uber.

“We talk to many companies about potential partnerships that could help our customers access convenient and affordable products,” a Sainsbury spokesman said in an email.

Uber has yet to follow its rivals in partnering with a retailer to deliver supermarket purchases. Just Eat said earlier this month that it was expanding its partnership with Walmart Inc.-owned Asda to deliver groceries to U.K. customers within half an hour.

