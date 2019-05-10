Uber Indicated to Open Below IPO Price; Lyft Falls to Lows

(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. is poised to open below its IPO price, according to indications from the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares are indicated to open at $43.50 to $44.50 as of 11:29 a.m., a level that could change as bankers continue to match buyers with sellers ahead of the opening trade. Uber’s IPO priced Thursday night at $45 per share, near the bottom of a $44 to $50 offering range.

This year’s largest IPO is set to debut Friday with global trade tensions pushing volatility to its highest levels since January. Lyft Inc., the No. 2 ride-sharing company that went public earlier this year, fell as much as 8.2% Friday in the run-up to Uber’s debut.

