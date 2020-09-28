(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. was offered another chance in its biggest European market after a London judge ruled that the ride-hailing app is “fit and proper” to operate in the city.

“Despite their historical failings, I find them, now, to be a fit and proper person” to hold a London license, Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram said in his ruling on Monday.

Last year, Transport for London revoked Uber’s license to operate over safety concerns. But the company’s cars were allowed to continue to pick up riders during the court review.

The duration of the permit will be decided later in the day, after Uber and TfL make their submissions. When the company appealed the loss of its license the first time around, in 2018, it was granted a 15-month license by the court.

The license review is just one of a number of legal battles the California-based firm is fighting. It is facing other lawsuits, including in its home state, that would give drivers expanded employment rights that could wreck its gig-economy business model. Ahead of the London ruling, Uber said it’s improved its operations in the U.K. capital.

