(Bloomberg) -- Uber and Lyft drivers brought traffic on a busy New York roadway close to a standstill in a protest over pay and working conditions, CNBC and local media reported.

A video from local media showed traffic stalled on the FDR Drive during the morning rush as the drivers moved in a slow caravan.

The drivers were on their way to Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s official residence, to ask the city to do more to protect drivers, NY1 reported.

Uber plans to restrict the number of drivers who can go online at one time in low-demand areas, a response to city regulations designed to reduce congestion, Reuters reported on September 16. Lyft adopted similar measures in June, Reuters said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Erin Mcclam in New York at emcclam@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sebastian Tong at stong41@bloomberg.net, Katerina Petroff

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.