(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and other gig employers caught the attention of Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren as they pursue a ballot initiative in her home state of Massachusetts.

“Tech giants like Uber, Lyft, and Instacart are trying to buy themselves a new law,” Warren says in a tweet, “so they can keep denying workers fair pay, benefits, and basic protections.”

Warren is joining workers, labor unions, and civil rights groups that oppose the initiative. Uber and Lyft are seeking to put a question about relationships between companies and app-based drivers before voters next year. Neither company immediately responded to a request for comment.

