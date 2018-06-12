Ride-sharing companies can now pick up passengers at Canada’s largest airport.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority said Toronto Pearson International Airport passengers with Uber or Lyft apps can request rides beginning Tuesday under a new pilot program.

"Following significant demand from our passengers, we believe that a pilot of full ride sharing options is timely at Toronto Pearson, and in line with other airports across Canada and the U.S. already offering this service," Scott Collier, vice-president of customer and terminal services at the GTAA, said in a release.

Other Canadian airports including in Ottawa, Montreal, and Edmonton already provide ride-sharing services for its passengers.

"We appreciate the collaboration of the ground transportation industry in sharing their feedback and welcome another opportunity to offer our passengers choice in their transportation options," Collier added.

Taxi driver Mubashar Jafri protests Uber in Toronto on Monday, June 1, 2015 days before the City of Toronto and Uber went to court over the legality of the company's operations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

"We're thrilled to be operating at Toronto Pearson International Airport. With the addition of this pilot program for rideshare vehicles, passengers travelling in and out of YYZ can count on a convenient and affordable Lyft ride to and from the airport," said Aaron Zifkin, managing director, Canada at ‎Lyft, in an emailed statement. "We're thankful to the GTAA team for their collaboration and we look forward to providing a great rider and driver experience at Toronto Pearson."

Lyft first came to Toronto, its first market outside of the United States, in December 2017. Uber, meanwhile, arrived in Canada several years prior and has fought an uphill regulatory battle ever since.

Taxi drivers across the country have contested the unregulated competition, with massive protests breaking out in places like Montreal and Toronto in recent years. Some Canadian cities including Vancouver and Halifax have banned the ride-sharing services altogether.

The GTAA said Toronto’s Pearson airport sees 47 million passengers annually and an average of 100,000 requests for ride-sharing services each month.