Uber May Be Able to Raise Grubhub Offer to 1.925 Uber Shares: DJ

(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says the company may be able to increase the Grubhub Inc. offer to 1.925 Uber shares for each Grubhub share from 1.9 shares previously, the Dow Jones reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Uber and Grubhub chiefs continued deal talks over weekend.

Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney had indicated previously offer of 1.9 Uber shares for each Grubhub share was too low.

An agreement is still unlikely in next few days, the people told DJ.

Delivery Hero SE and Just Eat Takeaway.com NV have considered possible bids for Grubhub but are unlikely to make an offer for now as Uber appears to be the front-runner, the people said.

NOTE: Grubhub Falls on CNBC Report Talks Could End If No Deal Reached

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.